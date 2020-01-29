The Spaniard, flustered having lost a first-set tiebreak, was adjudged to have taken too long to serve by chair umpire Aurelie Tourte.

However, Nadal argued that he was entitled to some leeway because the previous point was a lengthy rally.

Video - Nadal moans at umpire after time violation 00:57

"Really amazing that after this point you are able to put the chrono [shot clock] straight away," he fumed.

"It’s really amazing. You don’t like the good tennis."

Nadal proceeded to lose the second set too, also via a tiebreak, to leave his Melbourne dreams hanging by a thread.