After receiving a time violation, Kyrgios had even the umpire smiling when he proceeded to mime brushing his hair behind his ears before adjusting his shorts.

The imitation of Nadal, who has become known for a meticulous routine before serving, was also replicated by Kyrgios’ opponent Gilles Simon when he received a time violation of his own.

Video - Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs! 00:16

However, Nadal said he did not care about the impression as he gears up for the prospect of meeting Kyrgios in the fourth round - should they come through their respective third-round ties.

“I really don’t care,” said Nadal, per Metro. “I am here to play tennis.

" Honestly, I don’t care at all. If it was funny, good. That’s it. "

Video - Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight 00:46

Asked about his time violation after the win over Simon, Kyrgios said: “I know what you’re getting at.

“That’s part of my motion so I started my service motion, there wasn’t any extracurricular activities I was doing before my serve to waste time. That’s the ref’s discretion. It didn’t really matter too much.”

And whose impression was better? “I don’t know,” answered Kyrgios. “I don’t wear underwear so probably Gilles’.”

Video - 'I got distracted by irrelevant things,' says Kyrgios 01:57

‘Sorry for being a d******d’

Kyrgios overcame a third-set wobble to beat Simon in four sets on Thursday.

After the match he told Eurosport he was distracted by “irrelevant” things, and he added to reporters that he apologised to his box for being a bit of a “d******d”.

Video - Australian Open Highlights: Kyrgios vs Simon 02:59

“I was being a bit of a d******d to them,’ said Kyrigos.

“I apologised as soon as I went back into the locker room. They don’t deserve that. They do a lot of things for me on and off the court. It’s not acceptable from me.”

Video - Motivated Kyrgios has more than tennis on his mind 01:56

‘Dude, I’m in the third round’

Kyrgios said he is not thinking about winning a first Grand Slam victory given he has 16th seed Karen Khachanov next before he can even entertain the prospect of facing Nadal.

“Dude, I’m in the third round,” said Kyrgios, who is yet to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

Video - Wilander: 'Mature' Kyrgios is a threat to anyone 02:01

“I’m not looking at all to any of that stuff. I’m not even thinking about winning a Grand Slam at the moment. I just want to get better day-by-day, on and off the court.

“My behaviour towards my box was not acceptable tonight so in my next match I don’t want to do that. Winning a Grand Slam, that’s not essential for me at this moment in time.”