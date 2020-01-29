Le Buzz

The Spaniard was making his way through the inner confines of Melbourne Park ahead of his quarter-final with Dominic Thiem, only to be stopped by an official guarding some sliding doors.

After calling for help, the defence agent accepted it was definitely Nadal in front of him and allowed him to pass.

It’s not the first time a big name has misplaced their accreditation.

In 2019, Roger Federer was trapped in a similar situation and had to wait for his entourage to arrive and bail him out.

Federer and Nadal could yet meet at this year’s tournament, although only if they both reach the final.