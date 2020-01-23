Getty Images
Nadal through to third round with straight sets win, crunch clash with Kyrgios moves closer
Rafael Nadal is through to the third round of the Australian Open thanks to a hard-fought but ultimately straight sets win over Federico Delbonis, finishing 6-3 7-6 6-1.
Nadal edged a tough first set, taking it 6-4 with a string of long rallies testing the players in the humid conditions.
A second set tie-break proved the clincher, with Nadal taking it 7-4 before running away with the third set to reach the next round.
" It was a tough match, I lost a lot of opportunities on the break points but I found a way of winning the second set and was more aggressive in the third set."
The match will be largely remembered for an incident late on where a wayward return from Nadal cannoned at pace into the head of a ball-girl, leading to a series of conversations between her and the Spaniard.
Speaking after the match, Nadal commented further on the incident, explaining why he was so concerned for the ballgirl's safety:
" She was a super brave girl. That was one of the scariest moments when the ball struck her on the head. I remember a moment at Wimbledon many years ago, so I'm glad she's all OK. "
Nadal could face Nick Kyrgios if he makes it through to the fourth round, reigniting a burgeoning rivalry.
Kyrgios also progressed to the third round on Thursday, but wouldn't be drawn on the prospect of facing his rival, saying: "I’m not thinking ahead. There are a lot of Aussies still in the draw, a lot of great players. I’m taking it one match at a time.”