Having dropped the second set to level at one set all, Federer was already a break down in the third when he sent a routine backhand into the net on a break point of his own.

It sounded as though Federer used an English expletive, and the line judge reported the incident to umpire Marijana Veljovic, who issued the 20-time Grand Slam winner with an audible obscenity warning.

“What did I say?” asked an angry Federer.

"I can't repeat that Roger,” Veljovic replied. “You heard that very clearly."

"If you heard it so clearly why didn't you call it," Federer retorted. "Is she 100 per cent sure. She is from Switzerland right?

"She is sure but you're not sure and she is the same distance. Give me a break."

Federer also confronted the line judge in a rare show of dissent from one of the most gracious players on tour.