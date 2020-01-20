It did not take Federer a great deal of time to overcome the American, who could do little to combat Federer, as the Swiss marched on following a routine straight sets victory.

Video - Highlights: Federer fillets Johnson in sublime start to Melbourne campaign 02:48

And although there was a slight rain delay in the opening set, it took Federer just 1 hour and 22 minutes to complete the straightforward win.

The third seed launched his campaign for a record 21st Grand Slam title and showed no signs of rust as he played his first competitive match since losing to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals in November.

The 38-year-old broke his opponent's serve early in each of the three sets and closed out the match when Johnson hit a return long.

Video - Federer 'very happy' with dominant win 03:52

Despite blustery conditions, Federer served superbly from the start and hit winners at will against Johnson, who is ranked 75th in the world, and he was as ruthless under the closed roof at the Rod Laver Arena after play was interrupted by rain.

A six-time champion at Melbourne Park, Federer will take on the winner of the match between French qualifier Quentin Halys and Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in the second round.