The 20-time Grand Slam winner was struggling with an apparent injury and found himself three match points down to the world No. 1 on Rod Laver Arena as the fourth set went to a tie-break.

Federer had already saved three match points at 5-5 earlier in the set.

Incredibly, Federer summoned up the powers to save all three - and went on to survive another at 7-6 down to take the game to a fifth set. One of the match points was on Sandgren’s own serve.