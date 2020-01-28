Getty Images
Federer saves SEVEN match points to survive incredible fourth set
Roger Federer produced one of the more astonishing sequences of play in his long and storied career as he clung onto his place in the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner was struggling with an apparent injury and found himself three match points down to the world No. 1 on Rod Laver Arena as the fourth set went to a tie-break.
Federer had already saved three match points at 5-5 earlier in the set.
Incredibly, Federer summoned up the powers to save all three - and went on to survive another at 7-6 down to take the game to a fifth set. One of the match points was on Sandgren’s own serve.