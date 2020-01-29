Since Djokovic won his second title in Melbourne in 2011, only on three occasions has he failed to win the tournament - in 2014 when Stan Wawrinka stunned him in the semi-finals and took the trophy and in 2017 and 2018 when Federer won his fifth and sixth Australian Opens to put him one behind his rival in the all-time rankings.

There have only been two occasions since 2004 in which Federer has failed to reach the last four: in 2013, when he was stunned by Andreas Seppi and last year when he was unusually profligate in his fourth-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas, when he created numerous break point chances but failed to break down the Greek youngster.

Indeed, only the French Open has been harder for anyone to win. Andy Murray has consistently found himself bettered in the final, while Rafael Nadal has only won the title once in his illustrious career, finishing as a runner-up to Federer, Djokovic and Wawrinka on no fewer than four occasions.

So what makes Federer and Djokovic so consistent and dominant in Melbourne that they have won 13 of the last 16 titles between them?

"I think conditions suit us well here," Federer said after his five-set quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren.

"We start the year strong, probably something to do with court speed and we feel comfortable in here. Novak has also gone on all these runs like I have, for the last 10 years he's done the same. It helps to start the year off with a bang and we were able to do that quite a few times."

The point about court speed is an interesting one. Both players have similarly impressive recent records at Wimbledon, but have struggled more on the hard courts of the US Open, which have got slower in recent years. Federer has not won in New York since 2008 and Djokovic has only won three titles at the tournament, which has established itself firmly as Nadal's second-favourite Slam.

But Djokovic holds the edge over Federer. Of their four meetings in Melbourne, the Serb has won three, and Federer's last victory over his rival was as long ago as 2007. Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite heading into Thursday's semi-final meeting, having played the better tennis in the tournament thus far and spent much less time on court than the Swiss, who has survived two five-setters and needed medical assistance during his dramatic win over Sandgren.

All matches between Federer and Djokovic are pulsating fixtures, though, and if Federer serves as well as he did against Djokovic at the ATP Finals and Wimbledon last year, we could be set for another classic instalment as one of tennis' great rivalries prepares for its 50th chapter.