After dropping just three games in her opening-round win over Anastasia Potapova, eighth seed Williams was tested by her Slovenian opponent - particularly in the second set - but still prevailed 6-2 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

A total of 28 unforced errors came off the Williams racket, compared to 25 winners, while she twice failed to convert breaks when 0-40 up.

But regardless, the 38-year-old is through to face 27th seed Qiang Wang in the third round as she continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

“It was a good match for me, she was a real good fighter. She didn’t just let me win!” Williams joked after the match.

" Everyone plays me like that so it’s nothing new. I was up 40-0 up on both of her serves so I was a little frustrated. I made so many errors in a row and just had to battle through my own internal problems. "

“I knew I had to play better. I couldn’t keep making unforced errors like that. I knew I had to step up or it was going to be a really long evening for me.

“I know I have a great forehand, I know I have a great backhand, I just had to rely on it a little bit more and not question myself, so it kind of helped out.”

A fast start for Williams saw the American find the corner with the first point before Zidansek double faulted on her way to being broken.

Williams saved a break point of her own in the fourth game before going a double break up, and after missing a first set point on Zidansek’s serve, she converted her third a game later.

World No 70 Zidansek, who won just her third Grand Slam match to book the meeting with Williams, put up a better fight in the second set, holding serve twice despite going 0-40 down.

The Slovenian then had three break opportunities of her own, but Williams dug deep to level at 3-3.

The missed opportunity appeared to dent Zidansek’s confidence, as she dropped the next service game to put Williams two away from victory.

Williams roared as she finally converted her eighth break point of the set, and two games later she sealed the win with a fabulous return on her first match point.

Serena the juggler

As a mother and businesswoman on top of a being an elite tennis player still chasing Grand Slams at 38, Williams admitted her workload can be "insane".

“It’s not easy. Some days are definitely harder than others, I’m running a full-time company and this morning I’m sending emails about our March designs.

" It’s insane, but it’s fun. It’s a lot of work. Being a mom is incredibly special to me, it’s the best thing I’ve done. I’m a real hands-on mom, I try to do everything with her. We’ve been together every day of her life, which is a little bit much, I need at some point to spend 24 hours away but I haven’t been able to manage it yet. "

“So I’m a little obsessed, but I love it, I love every aspect of it. It’s so fun.”