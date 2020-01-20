Getty Images
Ruthless Serena breezes past Potapova in under an hour
Serena Williams cruises past Anastasia Potapova in 58 minutes 6-0, 6-3 to secure her place in the second round of the Australian Open.
Williams, 38, arrived at the year's first Grand Slam having won her first WTA title in three years and made short work of the out-gunned Russian teenager on Rod Laver Arena.
A clean crosscourt winner gave the eighth seed the first set in under 20 minutes.
And although former Wimbledon junior champion Potapova went a break ahead midway through the second set, Serena broke back immediately before going on to take it 6-3.
Williams will play Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek or South Korean wildcard Han Na-lae in the second round as she continues her quest to match Margaret Court's record career tally of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.