Williams, 38, arrived at the year's first Grand Slam having won her first WTA title in three years and made short work of the out-gunned Russian teenager on Rod Laver Arena.

A clean crosscourt winner gave the eighth seed the first set in under 20 minutes.

And although former Wimbledon junior champion Potapova went a break ahead midway through the second set, Serena broke back immediately before going on to take it 6-3.

Williams will play Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek or South Korean wildcard Han Na-lae in the second round as she continues her quest to match Margaret Court's record career tally of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.