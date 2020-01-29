Getty Images
Halep races into the semi-finals after cruising past Kontaveit
Simona Halep is through to the Australian Open semi-finals for the second time in her career with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Anett Kontaveit in 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.
Halep's explosive style of play was too much for the 24-year-old Estonian and she will now face either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semi-finals.
The Romanian converted three of her eight break point opportunities in the opening set as she began the match at a frantic pace, forcing Kontaveit to make 11 unforced errors.
And the second set followed a similar pattern with Kontaveit only registering one game as Halep kept her foot on the pedal and surged into the next round.
Halep: I knew how to play Kontaveit
“I felt great today on court," she said post-match.
"I feel strong on my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played and I enjoy playing in Melbourne a lot.
“I worked a bit more in the off-season. For the first time in my life I did my off-season away from home so I could feel focused on what I had to do every day.
"No days off. It meant a lot for me. I’ve started the year well and I feel much stronger than before."