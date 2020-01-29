Halep's explosive style of play was too much for the 24-year-old Estonian and she will now face either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semi-finals.

Video - Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis 02:51

The Romanian converted three of her eight break point opportunities in the opening set as she began the match at a frantic pace, forcing Kontaveit to make 11 unforced errors.

And the second set followed a similar pattern with Kontaveit only registering one game as Halep kept her foot on the pedal and surged into the next round.

Halep: I knew how to play Kontaveit

Video - 'I feel much stronger' - Halep's on-court interview 03:59

“I felt great today on court," she said post-match.

"I feel strong on my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played and I enjoy playing in Melbourne a lot.

“I worked a bit more in the off-season. For the first time in my life I did my off-season away from home so I could feel focused on what I had to do every day.

"No days off. It meant a lot for me. I’ve started the year well and I feel much stronger than before."