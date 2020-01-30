Getty Images
Halep: 'It was very, very hot - it killed me'
Simona Halep blamed the sweltering conditions for her Australian Open exit, saying the heat and sun "killed me".
Temperatures soared close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) at Melbourne Park as Halep fell to a 7-6 7-5 defeat to Garbine Muguruza.
The Romanian blew a lead in both sets, with the 28-year-old smashing her racket in frustration at the end of the first.
"It was very, very hot today and I felt it. Killed me after the first set, in the end of the first set," said Halep.
" The sun was strong, I didn't like that much to play in this weather."
"The level of energy went down a little bit, and I felt it in the legs. I was not used to it in the last two weeks, we didn't have that much heat."
Muguruza meets Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s final.