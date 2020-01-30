Temperatures soared close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) at Melbourne Park as Halep fell to a 7-6 7-5 defeat to Garbine Muguruza.

The Romanian blew a lead in both sets, with the 28-year-old smashing her racket in frustration at the end of the first.

Video - Halep: 'It was very, very hot - it killed me' 06:55

"It was very, very hot today and I felt it. Killed me after the first set, in the end of the first set," said Halep.

" The sun was strong, I didn't like that much to play in this weather. "

"The level of energy went down a little bit, and I felt it in the legs. I was not used to it in the last two weeks, we didn't have that much heat."

Muguruza meets Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s final.