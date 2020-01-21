Getty Images
Halep overcomes injury scare to beat Brady
Fourth seed Simona Halep opened her bid for a first Australian Open title with a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory over Jennifer Brady.
Halep recovered from needing a medical timeout in the first set to complete the victory in just over 90 minutes on the Margaret Court Arena.
The two-time Grand Slam champion faces either Briton Harriet Dart or Japan’s Misaki Doi in the next round.
Brady broke Halep immediately in the opening set but squandered her lead when the Romanian battled back to level at 4-4.
Halep then fell and hurt her right wrist when dropping serve in the 11th game, requiring a medical timeout to tape it up.
Remarkably, Halep turned the set around, denying Brady when the American was serving for the set before taking the tie-break 7-5.
The 2018 finalist broke Brady straight away in the second set, which proved to be a one-way affair as two more breaks of serve allowed Halep to swiftly wrap it up.