Halep recovered from needing a medical timeout in the first set to complete the victory in just over 90 minutes on the Margaret Court Arena.

The two-time Grand Slam champion faces either Briton Harriet Dart or Japan’s Misaki Doi in the next round.

Video - Highlights: Halep withstands wrist problem to see off Brady 02:54

Brady broke Halep immediately in the opening set but squandered her lead when the Romanian battled back to level at 4-4.

Halep then fell and hurt her right wrist when dropping serve in the 11th game, requiring a medical timeout to tape it up.

Remarkably, Halep turned the set around, denying Brady when the American was serving for the set before taking the tie-break 7-5.

The 2018 finalist broke Brady straight away in the second set, which proved to be a one-way affair as two more breaks of serve allowed Halep to swiftly wrap it up.