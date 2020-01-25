The Romanian avoided an upset and got off to scintillating start by dominating the first set, wrapping it up in 29 minutes.

And the fourth seed kept powering on into the second set and broke the Putintseva serve in the fifth and seventh games as she eased her way into the second week at Melbourne.

Halep will play either Belgian Elise Mertens or Catherine Bellis in the next round.

Halep unfazed by upsets

"I give everything I have to win and I'm really happy that I'm in the second week," she said in her on-court interview.

When asked if the likes of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka getting knocked out affects her mindset, she replied: "I'm not focusing on other players I'm focusing on myself.

"I know this level is really tough every match so we have to be 100% focused for what we have to do on court.