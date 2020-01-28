The 14th seed, who had never reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam before, will face either Ash Barty or Petra Kvitova as the 21-year-old's fairytale run continues.

Jabeur fought off five set-points in the first set, but Kenin took it in the end in a gruelling contest in a match where, ultimately, the Tunisian made too many unforced errors.

The second set and Jabeur wasted three break-point chances in the sixth game of the second set and threw her racket away in disgust before being broken by Kenin in the next game.

Kenin converted her first match point when Jabeur, 25, found the net on a service return.

Kenin: I'm playing with confidence

Video - Kenin delighted to reach a career first Grand Slam semi 02:09

"It was a tough match and I'm super excited," Kenin said in her on-court interview.

In the second set Kenin saved three break point at 2-3 in a game that lasted 10 minutes.

She added: "It was a tough moment, she was playing well. It felt pretty long the game after that I got my momentum and started playing better.

"I worked hard during pre-season to improve my fitness and every aspect of my game. I'm playing with a lot of confidence and I'm so happy.

"I'm going to watch [the semi-finals]. I'm looking forward to it and we'll see how it goes.

"I'm in the semis at this point so anyone that I'm playing is playing really well so we'll see."