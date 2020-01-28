Though at 21 she is a veteran compared to the teenage Gauff, Kenin has spent the last few years crafting herself a reputation as a feisty player with a fine attitude and an impressive backhand who can beat anyone on her day.

Unlike Gauff, she has had a steady rise. We saw a glimpse of her potential in the 2017 US Open, when she faced Maria Sharapova, who was fresh from a huge win over second seed Simona Halep. Aged just 17 and playing the night session one of the most iconic courts in the world in Arthur Ashe, she fought valliantly in the first set but ultimately succumbed to a 7-5 6-2 win. The scoreline was unflattering but she created numerous chances to break a player to whom she has often been compared, not least given her Russian-American heritage.

But it is 2019 in which she truly came onto the radar of the tennis public as she developed a happy knack for beating the game's top players. She announced herself to the world with a brilliant performance against Serena Williams at the French Open, beating the 23-time Grand Slam champion 6-2 7-5 and became one of only two players to take a set off eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

It was a win which Kenin saw as a watershed moment in her career. "That match really changed things," she said after her Australian Open quarter-final win over Ons Jabeur on Tuesday. "I obviously saw that I can play on this level, I could play with the best. Of course, it just happens to be Serena, my idol. I feel like after that, things took off." For her part, Williams was impressed by what she saw from her young compatriot. "She played really well. In that first set, she hit inches from the line."

Video - Wilander: Kenin’s heart can carry her to AO final 04:40

In semi-final runs at Toronto and Cincinnati, she defeated the top-ranked players in successive weeks in Barty and Naomi Osaka respectively, making her the first player to beat the world No.1 in back-to-back weeks since Lindsay Davenport in 2001. What followed was a place as an alternate at the WTA Finals and a career-high ranking of 12 in October.

But her best performance at a Grand Slam has undoubtedly been at this year's Australian Open. She has dropped just one set - a tiebreaker - in her run to the semi-finals and she will have another chance to beat the world No. 1 once more and upset Barty as she continues her bid to win her home major.

What cannot be doubted is that Kenin will not be intimidated by a partisan Australian crowd, or by the prospect of playing in the biggest match of her career, and Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes that the two players could play a fine tactical semi-final.

"She's not a player who just goes for winners," he said on Game, Schett and Mats. "She works the point, she moves good on the court, not great, she serves good, not great, she has good ground strokes. She fights extremely well, her intensity level is so high. I think she needs to because she doesn't have that winning weapon...

"I think she can beat Ash Barty because she's not going to beat herself. She's very smart, she's not the strongest but she's getting stronger all the time. She's not going anywhere for the next five or six years. She's very grounded. This is a great semi in terms of tennis IQ."

Video - Kenin makes maiden Grand Slam semi-final with Jabeur win 02:58

Kenin's rise is also yet another positive story for the future of the women's game in the USA. It is easy to be sucked in by Serena's three-year quest for her 24th Grand Slam or by Gauff's miraculous achievements at the age of just 15. But Kenin is one of a number of Americans who have been steadily proving themselves on the WTA circuit, along with Amanda Anisimova who was 17 when she reached the Roland Garros semi-finals last year and could well have kicked on even more had it no been for the tragic death of her father last summer, which forced her to withdraw from the US Open.

Since their US Open final in 2017, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys have not truly kicked on to show that they can dominate the women's game, but the generation of young Americans below them is showing very positive signs.