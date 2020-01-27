Wawrinka will play either Alex Zverev or Andrey Rublev in the next round after defeating the Russian Medvedev in a gritty contest which lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours on Margaret Court Arena.

After Wawrinka took the first set in the opening half hour, hitting 16 winners, Medvedev broke the Swiss twice in the second as he levelled the tie.

And Medvedev broke first in the third set and sealed it 6-4 as he looked to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

But his hopes were dashed as Wawrinka fought back. The Swiss showed his experience to take the fourth in the tie-break before breaking Medvedev in the opening game of the deciding set and never looked back.

Wawrinka credits 'special' atmosphere

"That was an amazing match," he said in his on-court interview.

"It's really tough to play against Daniil. I lost against him in the US Open and today I came back strong in the fourth and fifth and the level was super high.

"The atmosphere is something special here in Australia. It's amazing to keep playing here at this stage and I'm really happy with what I've done on the court [this tournament]."