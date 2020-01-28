Federer had already survived three match points against the world No. 100 before finding himself three match points down at 6-3 down in the tie-break.

Incredibly, Federer prevailed, and even saved a seventh match point, as he claimed the tie-break 10-8 and went on to win the fifth set to set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic in the semi-finals.

Speaking in the Eurosport studio, Wilander said that Federer’s comeback was the biggest miracle he had ever seen in tennis.

“I don’t think anyone except maybe Tennys Sandgren, I think he’s the only one who knew this is not in the bag,” he said. “It’s tough to play a tennis match when your opponent is clearly injured. Especially when your opponent is the favourite and you have one chance in a lifetime to reach the semis of a Grand Slam.

“So I feel so bad for Tennys Sandgren but Roger Federer pulls this match out because first of all he refuses to retire and second of all he has so many different options in his game. And even limping around, not running fully he can still find a way to hit different spins, serve well, come to the net, make his opponent wonder, get worse…

" I mean literally, like Roger said, he does believe in miracles and that to me… I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a bigger miracle on a tennis court. "

Federer’s exploits came after he achieved a similar feat of escapology in the third round against John Millman, finding himself 8-4 down in the super tie-break in the fifth set before winning six straight points to win the match.

