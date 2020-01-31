Zverev, contesting his first Grand Slam semi-final appeared to tweak something in his back during a pre-match hit ahead of his match with Dominic Thiem.

Video - Zverev injury scare? 00:23

The video prompted the Sydney Morning Herald to speculate whether the 22-year-old had tweaked his back ahead of the encounter.

However, the German appeared to be suffering no ill effects as he took the first set against Thiem on Rod Laver Arena.