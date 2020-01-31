Getty Images
Video appears to show Zverev injury scare ahead of Thiem clash
Alexander Zverev appeared to tweak his back during a pre-match hit at the Australian Open.
Zverev, contesting his first Grand Slam semi-final appeared to tweak something in his back during a pre-match hit ahead of his match with Dominic Thiem.
The video prompted the Sydney Morning Herald to speculate whether the 22-year-old had tweaked his back ahead of the encounter.
However, the German appeared to be suffering no ill effects as he took the first set against Thiem on Rod Laver Arena.