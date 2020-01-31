Carlton, a media commentator and author, took to social media on Thursday to praise Ash Barty’s grace in defeat to Sofia Kenin but caveated the statement by calling male players “d***heads”.

“Shame about Ash Barty,” Carlton tweeted.

“But here’s a question, Why are women tennis players much, much nicer than the male of the species? (Not counting Margaret Court). The women seem to have their act together.

" The men tend to be d***heads, especially in Australia. "

Video - ‘This is what life’s all about’ – Ash Barty brings niece to press conference 00:35

However, Millman, who took Roger Federer to five sets in the third round of the Australian Open, took exception to the tweet and defended his fellow players on social media.

Millman began calling women players incredible but then launched into a staunch defence of his male Australian peers.

“Our women are incredible but a bit of a lazy take,” Millman said.

“Nick Kyrgios – more off court charity in tennis than anyone I know. Alex de Minaur – one of the brightest young superstars yet for his age the most humble guy I know. Jordan Thompson – massively hard worker.”

Nick Kyrgios has received wide praise for his action regarding the bushfire crisis in the country, with the 23-year-old the driving force behind the Rally for Relief exhibition ahead of the tournament, and also pledging to donate A$200 for every ace he hit over the summer.