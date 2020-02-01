"She's really clever," he told Barbara Schett after the 21-year-old had lifted the Daphne Akhurst trophy.

"She can only improve physically...She can improve the serve for sure."

Although there had been plenty of attention on her father, who also acts as her coach, Wilander pointed out that he had nothing to do with her decision-making on court - and that every choice she made was the right one.

"She didn't panic," he said. "Her dad had nothing to do with that."

Video - Wilander: Watch out for Sofia Kenin 01:18

And Wilander warned the rest of the tour that they should not underestimate the woman who will shortly be ranked as the new American number one.

"Watch out!" he concluded. "This lady is not going to beat herself in very many matches."

