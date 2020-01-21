Kyrgios admitted it had been hard to focus solely on tennis as he began his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday.

The Australian bushfires claimed lives, wiped out wildlife and destroyed homes over the New Year, and Kyrgios could not just sit back and watch his own country light up in flames.

Inspired to act, he orchestrated a flurry of donations from players - contributing AUD $200 himself with every ace - and proving instrumental in ensuring Tennis Australia’s Rally for Relief took place before the Australian Open.

Video - Kyrgios breaks down in tears over bushfire tragedy 00:51

It was clear his efforts had taken an emotional toll on Kyrgios, who suddenly found himself preparing for a home Grand Slam, and a first singles tournament since being handed a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP Tour in September.

But drained by his own selfless deeds, Kyrgios found the energy to dismiss Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets on Monday. The key? Playing on a court he would like to call home.

Video - 'I'm pretty dramatic, you know all about that!' says Kyrgios, as McEnroe makes donation pledge 04:29

“I was just really excited to get out here,” Kyrgios told John McEnroe straight after the match. “Obviously it’s been a pretty emotional couple of months for all of us

" I just wanted to come out here and put in a good performance. This is probably my favourite court in the world, I always request to play here early on. I just feel super comfortable, you guys are the best and I feel the support. "

It is clear to see why Kyrgios requests to play on the Melbourne Arena.

Having reportedly turned down a chance to play his opening-round match on the Rod Laver Arena, Kyrgios delighted a partisan crowd on the 10,500-seater Melbourne Arena when completing an impressive 6-2 7-6(3) 7-6(1) victory, with his 14 aces also meaning a further AUD $2,800 towards his ever-growing bushfire relief donation.

Video - 'The skill is incredible!' - Nick Kyrgios pulls off two tweeners in five seconds 00:34

There was the odd ‘tweener, as you would expect, but it was clear the crowd were lapping up his success as much as his stylish, although still questionable, shot-choices.

This rise in adulation from the home crowd – for he has not always been the most popular of figures, even at home – was evident at the ATP Cup, but even more so at the Australian Open.

It was a defining factor of his opening-round win, which featured few flashpoints or hints of the boisterous Kyrgios we have grown accustomed to watching.

The fact a power outage stood out from the match showed that Kyrgios, who coolly sat in his seat waiting for play to resume, is perhaps taking a step in the right direction.

Video - Lights go out for two minutes, Kyrgios looks unfussed 02:41

And this (again, perhaps) new-found focus means Kyrgios is only looking forward to the second round. Not a potential fourth-round meeting with Rafael Nadal...

“I have no idea [about the draw]. I haven’t looked at all,” he said, smiling.

But, really? With McEnroe interjecting: “I’m not going to be the one to tell him… unless you want to know.”

“As I said,” Kyrgios continued. “I’m not thinking about it. I’ve got a day off tomorrow, I’ll recover then be back out here again.”

Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands at the net with Nick Kyrgios of Australia after their Men's Singles second round match during Day four of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019Getty Images

Of course, he knows. The tennis world is waiting for another Kyrgios-Nadal grudge match, six months after their thrilling Wimbledon meeting, but that would be looking too far ahead.

Part of Kyrgios’ appeal is that you don’t know what’s coming next. After the coolest of displays against Sonego, a meltdown could be possible against Pablo Cuevas or Gilles Simon.

And then there is the small matter of a potential third-round meeting with Karen Khachanov, meaning a match-up with Nadal is far from guaranteed.

However, in this mood, Kyrgios will back himself, and with the Australian crowd behind him, who knows where this emotional roller-coaster could end.