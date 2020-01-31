"So far so good - I can't complain," was Conchita Martinez's wry reply when she was asked if she had enjoyed her week so far.

The 1994 Wimbledon champion - who reached the final in Melbourne herself in 1998 - will be one of the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 inductees.

And on Saturday she will watch her coaching charge Garbine Muguruza attempt to win her third Grand Slam - as an unseeded player.

"She's just played...very good tennis, these couple of weeks," Martinez told a press conference. "Hopefully no exception [on Saturday] and she can play loose and let her tennis speak."

She added:

" When she's getting well, fast to the ball, everything looks good, that's when she's playing her best tennis. There's no secret. "

Martinez was heading up Muguruza's team in 2017, when her long-time coach Sam Sumyk was absent for the birth of his first child. Under her watchful gaze, Muguruza won her second Slam at Wimbledon to add to the one she'd won at Roland Garros the year before.

Now Martinez is in charge full-time, and Muguruza - after a lengthy slump - is revitalised. After being bagelled by Shelby Rogers in her first set of the tournament, since then she has been practically unstoppable, dropping just one more set (in the second round, to Ajla Tomljanovic).

The former Fed Cup captain revealed how hard the two have been working prior to the start of the season, including improving her fitness and sharpness. Unusually, Muguruza spent part of the off-season climbing Mount Kilimanjaro - and her coach thinks that achievement stands her in good stead to keep winning on the court.

"I think the mental part, you have to stay very tough...Her stories, it's super cold where you can barely rest and you have to continue walking, where you had to overcome, I don't know, your fears and also be strong to continue," she added.

"I think that gives you something mentally, that's for sure. I think she felt great about doing that. Not maybe everybody can reach the..summit, yeah.

" She was stubborn enough to get there and she did it. I think that gives you something on the court where you might see something that is impossible, but everything is possible if you have the right mentality. "

"She has the right mentality."

And Martinez thinks that Muguruza is currently in a good position to take on Sofia Kenin, the young American who has blasted through the draw - and taken out world number one Ashleigh Barty - to reach her first ever Grand Slam final.

"She's a very good player," praised Martinez. "She's young. She's improving...She is a great player, very good fighter. She strikes the ball good. She is aggressive.

" So the key is going to be to stay with her, to stay aggressive, try to be the one in command. "

"It's not going to be easy - but hopefully she can do it."