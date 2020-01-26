Djokovic had little trouble dispatching Schwartzman in a match which lasted little over two hours.

Schwartzman struggled to keep up with the Serb's relentless tempo which has put him into the quarters for the 11th time in his career.

Djokovic will play Milos Raonic, who put on a serving masterclass to beat Cilic in straight sets earlier in the day, next.

Djokovic: The strategy paid off

“It’s a fourth round of a grand slam and Diego is a great quality player," Djokovic said post-match.

"He’s had a terrific tournament in the first three rounds, not dropping a set, and has played really well.

“I knew if I came him time he could do a lot of damage at the back of the court.

"He’s one of the quickest players on the tour and I try to mix it up and it worked really well.