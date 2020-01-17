Tom Adams

If Nick Kyrgios ever decides that he wants to win a Grand Slam, he will win one straight away. And Kyrgios might actually be motivated to do just that in Melbourne given the emotional backdrop to the tournament. It’s a long shot, admittedly, but stranger things have happened and there’s no question at all that he has the talent. If he gets to the fourth round he faces Nadal, who often brings the best out of Kyrgios due to their antipathy. That could be the performance which propels him to his first Slam title. Or not.

Marcus Foley

Novak Djokovic has was won it seven times. He has won NINETEEN consecutive sets on hard courts against closest challenger Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer is getting no younger. The Next Gen contingent – some of them edging towards 27 – are not good enough to land a glove on the above three. Djokovic is the best of the above three.

Video - 'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas 00:27

Ben Snowball

If anyone is going to crack the Big Three before their belated retirement, Stefanos Tsitsipas looks the best bet. He’s beaten Djokovic in both their encounters on outdoor hard courts, knocked out Federer in Melbourne last year and is the elite club of players to beat Nadal on clay. OK, his record against the Spaniard is otherwise alarming – played six, won one – but Nadal is on the opposite side of the draw. If Tsitsipas takes care of Djokovic and Federer in the quarters and semis (not the easiest task, admittedly), he’ll just have to hope someone else is waiting for him in the final.

Pete Sharland

Look the favourite may well be Novak Djokovic, but frankly that's a boring pick. This is the year that a next-gen kid is going to break through and take a grand slam, right under the noses of the Big Three. I'm going to go with Andrey Rublev. It's a slightly out of the box pick but Rublev won two titles in the warm-up for Melbourne so he's in form. Plus he is in the quarter of the draw that avoids Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, that's got to count for something right?

Enis Koylu

While it would be nice to see Roger Federer win in Melbourne one last time or to see the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev make a breakthrough and win their maiden Slam, it's impossible to look past Novak Djokovic winning the title once again. Federer could well go into the tournament undercooked, having skipped his traditional pre-Australian Open warm-ups after a lengthy post-season tour of Latin America last year and Rafael Nadal is simply not equipped to compete with Djokovic on hard courts, having lost 19 straight sets to the Serb on the surface. Djokovic's dismantling of Nadal in the ATP Cup was ominous.

Video - AO Stories: Cash heartbreak at the Australian Open 03:01

Tom Bennett

He’s the clear favourite for a reason and I can’t see past Novak Djokovic. The usual suspects will cause him problems no doubt, but the conditions and court speed suits Djokovic’s game so well that it’ll take somebody right at the very top of their game to beat him, and it doesn’t appear that any of the other world’s best players are at that level right now.

Pete Hall

A wildcard pick, but having got that maiden Masters title last year at Indian Wells, before getting to the French Open final, again, Dominic Thiem is ready to make that step up. The draw has been kind, with Thiem not in the same half of the draw as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Stefanos Tsitsipas to knock out the champion before a defeat in the final against Thiem.

Pete Burton

It’s hard to look past Novak Djokovic. I mean, even an absolute dunce who couldn’t care less about the sport on an secluded island somewhere would know the Serbian is going to make it eight in Melbourne.