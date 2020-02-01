Nicolas Massu was in articulate form at the Australian Open. When asked what his charge Dominic Thiem might do to challenge seven-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic, the Chilean had some suggestions - and even more effusive praise.

"For me, the most important thing [is] that Dominic play his game. Every match is different because your opponents are different, and you can fix some small details that you can put on the court - depends on the player you're playing that day.

"I think he's playing really well. I'm really happy the way he's playing the last months. He won some tournaments. I believe since I start[ed] working with him that he can play every surface. Many people ask me before when he [is] going to have the same results on hard court than on clay.

" Before I start to work with his team, like a spectator, I always loved the tennis of him. I mean, [it] is the tennis that I like. "

"He's unbelievable, complete player. For sure when I saw him play before and I start to work with him, I believe that he can have these kind of results because his shots and the speed of the ball is amazing. He's a very complete player also. I think that today the results are showing."

Former Olympic champion and Chile's Davis Cup captain Massu joined the team almost a year ago, working alongside Thiem senior, Wolfgang. For a while, former French Open champion Thomas Muster was also part of the coaching set-up, but that arrangement ended in the first week of the Australian Open.

Muster had cryptically commented to Boris Becker on Eurosport: "To be honest I have seen myself in this role for the next two years. Why he has chosen differently - I know why, but I don't want to say the details. It is like this: There are houses which look nice from the outside, wonderful from the outside, but you rarely know who lives inside."

But Thiem senior had his own view of the issues that had led to a termination of the agreement.

"He had some good experience; of course, he was a really good player," he said. "But for me the most important thing is that the coach understands what the player needs and not that the coach wants to make a copy of himself. Dominic is already 26 years, so he has his personality. This was for me the main point - that Dominic needs someone who gives him the space, who gives him the free space to develop, to play his game. He always needs some advices, but short advices.

" If you have someone who says too much, who is too much into it, then it doesn't work. "

"Hopefully he's mature enough now. After two weeks he said, 'No, it doesn't fit.' I mean, it was unlucky because it was during a Grand Slam tournament. On the other side, you have to try it out in such an important tournament."

And certainly it has not affected Thiem's charge through the tournament. He has fought hard, and taken out four other seeded players - 29th seed Taylor Fritz of the USA, tenth seed Gael Monfils in a straight-sets breeze, top seed Rafael Nadal in a thrilling quarter-final, and seventh seed Alexander Zverev in an entertaining semi-final.

Now he faces perhaps the toughest task of all - facing Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. But he will take heart from his record against the Serbian; he has won four out of their five most recent meetings. And his team think he could add another victory to that tally on Sunday.

"We are very happy to start the year like this," said Massu. "It's a big motivation to beat players like Nadal, number one in the world, [on] the centre court in a Slam - [it] always make[s] you so happy because you work for this.

"Now he's looking forward for the match for tomorrow. Everyone knows that [it] is difficult to play against Nole because he's unbelievable player. But if Dominic is in the final, [it] is because he deserve[s] it."