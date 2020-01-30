Getty Images
'This is what life's all about' – Defeated Barty brings baby niece to press conference
Ash Barty had a special companion on her lap as she fronted the press following her Australian Open exit – her niece Olivia.
Barty suffered a surprise 7-6 7-5 defeat to Sofia Kenin on Thursday, stamping out hopes of her ending Australia’s 42-year wait for a home singles champion.
The 23-year-old turned up for her press conference holding her niece, telling the media they "might get a little bit more out of her".
"It’s my newest niece, my sister had her 11-12 weeks ago," she said. "This is what life’s all about, this is amazing."
When Olivia started crying, Barty responded: "I feel ya, sister. Her name's Olivia. She put a smile on my face the minute I saw her. It’s all good. It’s all good."
Barty, who won the French Open last year, said she was already ready to put the lessons from Melbourne into action.
"I won't wait a year to put those (lessons) into practice," she said.
"I'll put those into practice next week. The next time I walk out on court, the next time I wake up in the morning, every experience you need to learn from. I've done that.
"I can't wait to get started for the rest of the year. I feel like it's going to happen pretty quickly and we're going to be back sitting at this table with an Australian summer next year."