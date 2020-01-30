Barty suffered a surprise 7-6 7-5 defeat to Sofia Kenin on Thursday, stamping out hopes of her ending Australia’s 42-year wait for a home singles champion.

The 23-year-old turned up for her press conference holding her niece, telling the media they "might get a little bit more out of her".

Video - ‘This is what life’s all about’ – Ash Barty brings niece to press conference 00:35

"It’s my newest niece, my sister had her 11-12 weeks ago," she said. "This is what life’s all about, this is amazing."

When Olivia started crying, Barty responded: "I feel ya, sister. Her name's Olivia. She put a smile on my face the minute I saw her. It’s all good. It’s all good."

Barty, who won the French Open last year, said she was already ready to put the lessons from Melbourne into action.

Video - Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty 10:02

"I won't wait a year to put those (lessons) into practice," she said.

"I'll put those into practice next week. The next time I walk out on court, the next time I wake up in the morning, every experience you need to learn from. I've done that.

"I can't wait to get started for the rest of the year. I feel like it's going to happen pretty quickly and we're going to be back sitting at this table with an Australian summer next year."