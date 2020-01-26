As early as the second game of the match, play had to be halted for no less than 10 minutes as a storm erupted over a challenge made by the pair.

Murray challenged a shot from their opponents which was not called out but appeared to land beyond the tramlines.

However, the umpire ruled that as Mattek-Sands had played on and not stopped the rally, the challenge was invalid.

Video - Jamie Murray's doubles match halted for TEN minutes as heated argument erupts 09:52

The American argued strongly that with the ball fizzing at her from close range she had no option but to try and play, with Murray believing his challenge should have been sufficient to register.

After a lengthy delay, which saw their opponents first take a seat, and then join in the fracas with Strycova pointing her finger at Murray, another official helped decide that the challenge was valid.

The technology then ruled that the ball had indeed landed out, with Murray and Mattek-Sands finally being given the point.