Benchetrit, who exited the main draw of the Australian Open on Tuesday when losing in straight sets to Yuichi Sugita, was involved in the contentious moment during his qualifying match against Emil Ruusuvuori.

Benchetrit ate one banana during a change of ends, before gesturing to a ball girl that he wanted another, asking her to open it for him.

Video - Umpire scolds Benchetrit for asking ball girl to peel banana 00:49

She proceeded to do so, before umpire John Blom told Benchetrit that he should do it himself, prompting a lengthy exchange between official and player.

The incident went viral on social media, leading the legendary Martina Navratilova to tweet that Benchetrit was “entitled”.

Benchetrit’s behaviour was also labelled “pretty rank” as it made headlines across the world.