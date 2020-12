Tennis

Australian Open 2020 video - Watch: The moment American Sofia Kenin won her first Grand Slam title

Watch back the moment American Sofia Kenin won her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne. It was a stunning moment as the 14th seed soared to the triumph, rallying from a set down to defeat former world number one Garbine Muguruza, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. She became the youngest American since Serena Williams in 2002 to win a Grand Slam title.

