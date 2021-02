Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Bianca Andreescu 'so relieved' with comeback win

Canadian eighth seed Bianca Andreescu was made to work hard on her return to competition after 15 months, the 2019 US Open winner digging deep to see off Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the Australian Open first round on Monday. Watch the Australian Open on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

