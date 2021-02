Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘It’s like ice out there’ - Novak Djokovic on court speed after Tiafoe win

Novak Djokovic says he’s never experienced anything like the speed of Rod Laver Arena, describing it as like playing on “ice”. The reigning champion was tested by Frances Tiafoe in a four-set victory to reach the third round. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

