Johanna Konta says it is "frustrating" and a "bit of a shock" that players may not be able to arrive for the Australian Open until the end of December.

Tennis Australia had planned for players to arrive in the state of Victoria in mid-December so they could quarantine and then start the season on January 1, ahead of the Australian Open on January 18.

But the BBC report that the government of Victoria has indicated players will not be allowed into the state until the end of December at the earliest. That means a mandatory two-week quarantine could leave little time to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year.

"Everyone was very much looking forward, and had kind of got their head round the December 14 date, and I think it came as a bit of an adjustment, a bit of a shock," world No 14 Konta told the BBC.

Everyone is obviously a bit frustrated. However, it's not under our control, it's not under Tennis Australia's control - it's a government decision.

"I think we just have to stay flexible, and stay open that things might change again, but hopefully if not we will be heading out at the end of December."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has said the Grand Slam could be moved back to try and give players more preparation time.

It is unclear whether players would be able to practise during their quarantine.

"From my perspective, my body wouldn't be able to handle two weeks of de-conditioning, and then pushing me into the deep end," said Konta.

"I think it would make it very difficult for players to be able to compete at the highest level without risking their bodies in the process.

"I think in an ideal world, players would get the opportunity to play one or two warm-up events. But I think this year has probably taught us there's everything but probably ideal.”

Alexander Zverev says it would be a "lottery" at the Australian Open if players were not allowed to practise during quarantine.

"If we can't even practise for 14 days and we have to go out to play the Australian Open, it's a lottery. I mean, you can basically flip a coin who wins."

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said this week that he was confident the tournament would be held, even though the situation is “incredibly complex”.

"It has to be done safely, it has to be done properly. We're confident that we'll finish up with an Australian Open, it's a very important event, but there's a lot of work to be done to make sure that's as safe as possible. Whether there are lead-in tournaments, that's to be worked through.”

