Muguruza, a quarter-finalist at Melbourne in 2017, has struggled in the past couple of years and entered this year's tournament unseeded despite being a two-time Grand Slam champion.

She was bageled by Shelby Rogers in her very first set of the tournament but now finds herself into the fourth round for just the fourth time in her career.

While Svitolina had been solid so far up until this point she had absolutely no answer to Muguruza's astonishing performance.

She wrapped up victory in emphatic style and will now face the winner of the match between Kiki Bertens and Zarina Diyas.

