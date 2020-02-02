Getty Images
‘You made yourself famous, well done’ – Djokovic rages at umpire
Novak Djokovic took aim at umpire Damien Dumusois after the official had penalised the seven-time Australian Open winner for a time violation on serve.
At 4-5 in the second set, the 32-year-old double-faulted to find himself at 15-30, and, presumably trying to steady himself, was penalised by Dumosis for a time violation.
Then after losing that point, he was penalised again at 15-40, this time losing his first serve.
Following that time violation, a long forehand gave Thiem the game and the set, and as Djokovic walked past the chair, he tapped the umpire’s feet before telling the official:
“You made yourself a mark in this match, great job, man, especially on the second one.
“You made yourself famous, well done.'
