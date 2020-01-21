Eurosport's Commissioner of Tennis was holding the microphone as the Australian celebrated his first-round win over Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, 6-2, 7-6(3), 7-6(1).

And he stunned both Kyrgios and the crowd when he announced:

" From this point forward, I want to donate a thousand dollars to the bushfire relief fund for every set you win in this tournament. I hope you go a long way. "

Video - 'I'm pretty dramatic, you know all about that!' says Kyrgios, as McEnroe makes donation pledge 04:29

McEnroe - who has been Kyrgios's Laver Cup captain in recent years - had earlier told the 24-year-old: "The way you led the way for the bushfire relief...well done, man. Absolutely outstanding effort. I know a lot of people share the same view. I'm proud of you."

McEnroe had already put his views about climate change and tennis's responsibility to think about its contribution on record in a heartfelt episode of The Commissioner.

Video - ‘It's for the Earth’ - Commissioner McEnroe’s emotional song for Australia 03:05

Kyrgios had admitted that the past few months had been difficult for him and for his compatriots after the disastrous bushfires that have claimed lives and habitats across the country - hence his decision to lead fundraising efforts in the world of tennis, encouraging others to become involved too.

"It's been a pretty emotional couple of months for all of us," he said.

Referring to the match specifically, though, Kyrgios felt reasonably content, adding: "I feel strong and ready to go again."

He next plays Gilles Simon in the second round.