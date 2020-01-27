Raonic has had a peculiar career which has never really lived up to the promise he showed in his mid-20s. In 2016, he became the only person ever to beat Roger Federer in a Wimbledon semi-final but was subsequently defeated by Andy Murray in the final. That run, coupled with a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open, painted a picture of a player whose star was rising and could come into Grand Slam contention.

As it turned out, it proved to be the high watermark of his career to date. Amid injuries and a loss of form, he has not won a title in four years and, amid the talk of the likes of Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev making a Grand Slam breakthrough here, it appeared that the game had passed him by.

However, his form in Melbourne has been a revelation. In his three matches thus far, he is yet to drop a set and along with his win over Tsitsipas, he easily defeated Marin Cilic, who was the beaten finalist here two years ago, hitting 34 aces past the Croat.

His reward is a clash against Novak Djokovic, and Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes that the Canadian could cause the defending champion problems.

"It's a real test for [Djokovic], he hasn't really faced a big server yet," he said on Game, Schett and Mats.

"Raonic is serving absolutely incredibly. I think this match is one Novak might be a little bit nervous ahead of. Milos Raonic is back and he's a threat."

In a more in-depth interview with Raonic after the win over Cilic, Wilander noted that his movement is looking sharper than before. Djokovic will need all of his returning prowess to overcome Raonic, who is yet to drop serve in the whole tournament. He has won 87% of his first-serve points and 63% of his first serves have gone unreturned. Those are fearsome stats and even someone with Djokovic's pedigree will be challenged.

Video - Legend's Masterclass: Raonic discusses his excellent form with Mats 04:38

This is an important year in Milos Raonic's career. The emergence of Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, coupled with Bianca Andreescu's US Open triumph last year means Raonic no longer enjoys the status of Canada's biggest tennis star that he had held since Eugenie Bouchard's form fell off a cliff. Unless he can put together a couple of big Grand Slam runs and win some tour titles fast, his story will be one of unfulfilled potential.

A win over Novak Djokovic at his favourite Slam would go some way to showing the world the quality he has at his disposal and set him on course for a positive 2020 - the final year of his 20s.