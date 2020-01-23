DAY FIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Both night matches on the Rod Laver Arena are set to capture the public imagination. Firstly, the two recent sensations of women's tennis, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff meet for the second time in their young careers. Last time out, at the US Open, the American teenager was defeated in straight sets, prompting emotional scenes at full-time as Osaka consoled her and led the crowd's rapturous reception for her. Part two of what could be a storied rivalry promises to be just as dramatic.

Another re-match of a famous US Open clash sees Roger Federer gunning for revenge against Aussie home hope John Millman. Federer was gunning for his third Slam of 2018 in New York and looked to be cruising into the quarter-finals before Millman launched a famous comeback as the Swiss wilted in the heat.

Video - ‘He can win this tournament!’ – Federer’s draw excites Henin and Wilander 01:51

MATCH OF THE DAY

It is impossible to look past the clash between Naomi Osaka, the defending women's champion, and Coco Gauff, who has taken the world by storm over the past 12 months. Their first meeting was at the US Open last year, with the reigning champion winning 6-3, 6-0. This time Gauff has vowed to be more impressive and not let the occasion get to her. She has since won a WTA title, added another scalp against Venus Williams, beaten another Slam champion in Jelena Ostapenko and notched up her first top-10 win. Osaka is likely to win again but it will be fascinating to see how far Gauff has progressed in the past four months.

Video - Serena in hysterics re-watching dance routine with Gauff 02:01

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Wang Qiang proved herself to be capable of beating the very best players in the world last year, defeating Ashleigh Barty on the way to the quarter-finals. Any lapses from Serena Williams, who struggled with her forehand in the win over Tamara Zidansek, could be punished.

BRITWATCH

The last of the tournament's Brits have now departed the singles draws but the doubles continues in earnest. Jamie Murray, the 2016 champion here, partners last year's US Open semi-finalist Neal Skupski against Vasek Pospisil and Hubert Hurkacz, while Jonny O'Mara will play alongside the Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo against Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

There are no British women in women's doubles actions but in the mixed draw, Neal Skupski partners Hsieh Su-wei against his compatriot Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk.

SHOWCOURT SCHEDULE (play starts at midnight UK time)

Rod Laver Arena

Ash Barty (AUS) v [29] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Wang Qiang (CHN) v Serena Williams (USA)

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Not before 08:00 GMT

[3] Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Coco Gauff (USA)

John Millman (AUS) v [3] Roger Federer (SUI)

Margaret Court Arena

[14] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v [24] Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

[25] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) v [7] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

[10] Madison Keys (USA) v [22] Maria Sakkari (GRC)

Not before 08:00 GMT

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRC) v [32] Milos Raonic (CAN)

Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [14] Sofia Kenin (USA)

Melbourne Arena

Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Marin Cilic (CRO) v [9] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

[22] Guido Pella (ARG) v [12] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

1573 Arena

Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) / Raluca Olaru (ROU) v Timea Babos (HUN) / Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [2]

Marton Fucsovics [HUN] v Tommy Paul [USA]

[18] Alison Riske [USA] v Julia Goerges [GER]

Tennys Sandgren [USA] v Sam Querrey [USA]

