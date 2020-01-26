DAY EIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

MATCH OF THE DAY

Ever since the draw was made, we have all been eagerly anticipating the potential match-up between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal. The Australian has developed a knack for getting under the skin of the 19-time Grand Slam champion since their first meeting at Wimbledon six years ago. Nadal has accused Kyrgios of lacking respect after their meeting in Acapulco last year and the two shared a pulsating encounter at Wimbledon six months ago. The home fans will get behind their man and we could see an excellent match.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Garbine Muguruza may not have lived up to her promise over the last couple of years but there have been signs in this tournament that she is slowly coming back into form, losing just one set since being bagelled in the first round. A big win over Elina Svitolina, with the loss of just three games, was a warning to the other players in the draw and she could yet cause an upset again when she faced Kiki Bertens.

BRITWATCH

Joe Salisbury is in men's doubles action alongside the American Rajeev Ram. They play Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. The other Brit in the men's doubles draw is Neal Skupski and his partner Santiago Gonzalez, who have a clash against Austin Kraijcek and Franko Skugor. In the mixed doubles, Neal Skupski partners Hsieh Su-wei against Saisai Zheng and Joran Vliegen.

SHOWCOURT SCHEDULE (play starts at midnight UK time)

Rod Laver Arena

[16] Elise Mertens (BEL) v [4] Simona Halep (ROU)

Not before 0100 GMT

[10] Gael Monfils (FRA) v [5] Dominic Thiem (AUT)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) v [9] Kiki Bertens (NED)

Not before 0800 GMT

[1] Rafa Nadal (ESP) v [23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Alexander Bublik [KAZ]/Mikhail Kukushkin [KAZ] v James Duckworth [AUS]/Marc Polmans [AUS]

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Not before 0100 GMT

Simone Bolelli [ITA]/Benoit Paire [FRA] v Henri Kontinen [FIN]/Jan-Lennard Struff [GER]

Not before 0400 GMT

[4] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) v [15] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Not before 0600 GMT

[17] Angelique Kerber (GER) v [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

MELBOURNE ARENA

Not before 0130 GMT

[28] Anett Kontaveit (EST) v Iga Swiatek (POL)

[13] Bob Bryan [USA]/Mike Bryan [USA] v [4] Ivan Dodig [CRO]/Filip Polasek [SLO]

Not before 0730 GMT

[17] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v [7] Alexander Zverev (GER)

