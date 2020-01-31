Getty Images
Order of play on Sunday: Thiem faces Djokovic for title
Australian Open 2020 order of play - find details of all the singles matches on showcourts at the Australian Open. You can watch every second of every match on Eurosport Player.
PRETENDER VERSUS THE KING
Novak Djokovic is in yet another final of his favourite Slam.
Dominic Thiem is still seeking his first Major title.
Is it time for the new generation to make the breakthrough - or will the old guard stand resolute?
BRITWATCH
Joe Salisbury partners Rajeev Ram in the final of the men's doubles, against Australian pair Max Purcell and Luke Saville.
Gordon Reid faces Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the final of the men's wheelchair singles, rearranged from Saturday.
COURT SCHEDULE
Rod Laver Arena
From 3pm local time
Rajeev RAM (USA) / Joe SALISBURY (GBR) [11] v Max PURCELL (AUS) / Luke SAVILLE (AUS) [WC] - Men's doubles final
Not before 7.30pm local time
Dominic THIEM (AUT) [5] v Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [2] - Men's singles final
Court 8
From 11am local time
Aniek VAN KOOT (NED) v Yui KAMIJI (JPN) [2] - Women's wheelchair singles final
Shingo KUNIEDA (JPN) [1] v Gordon REID (GBR) - Men's wheelchair singles final
