PRETENDER VERSUS THE KING

Novak Djokovic is in yet another final of his favourite Slam.

Dominic Thiem is still seeking his first Major title.

Is it time for the new generation to make the breakthrough - or will the old guard stand resolute?

BRITWATCH

Joe Salisbury partners Rajeev Ram in the final of the men's doubles, against Australian pair Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

Gordon Reid faces Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the final of the men's wheelchair singles, rearranged from Saturday.

COURT SCHEDULE

Rod Laver Arena

From 3pm local time

Rajeev RAM (USA) / Joe SALISBURY (GBR) [11] v Max PURCELL (AUS) / Luke SAVILLE (AUS) [WC] - Men's doubles final

Not before 7.30pm local time

Dominic THIEM (AUT) [5] v Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [2] - Men's singles final

Court 8

From 11am local time

Aniek VAN KOOT (NED) v Yui KAMIJI (JPN) [2] - Women's wheelchair singles final

Shingo KUNIEDA (JPN) [1] v Gordon REID (GBR) - Men's wheelchair singles final

