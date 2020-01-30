Video - Game, Schett and Mats - Why is Thiem favourite against Zverev 01:54

DJOKOVIC AWAITS THIEM OR ZVEREV

After a trio of doubles matches on Rod Laver Arena, fifth seed Dominic Thiem takes on seventh seed Alexander Zverev for the right to play defending champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

Both are in uncharted territory in Melbourne. Thiem tamed Nadal to reach his first Australian Open semi-final, while Zverev has made the last four for the first time at a Grand Slam.

The prospect of taking down Djokovic is a daunting one, but first the duo must focus on Friday's match before they can dream of claiming a maiden Grand Slam.

Thiem leads the head-to-head 6-2. He won their last meeting at the ATP Finals 7-5 6-3 in November, and leads 2-1 in their hardcourt meetings to date.

BRITWATCH

Jamie Murray is in mixed doubles semi-final action with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and they will need to topple home duo Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith in their bid to reach the final and win a third Grand Slam title together.

Meanwhile, Matilda Mutavdzic pairs with Ziva Falkner in the junior girls' doubles final out on Court 3. Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji are out to win the women's wheelchair doubles final on Court 8, with Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett then playing in the men's wheelchair doubles final.

SHOWCOURT SCHEDULE (play starts at 2.30am UK time)

Rod Laver Arena

3-Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada)/Henri Kontinen (Finland) v 5-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Jamie Murray (Britain) v Astra Sharma (Australia)/John-Patrick Smith (Australia) - Not before 0400 GMT

1-Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 2-Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) - Not before 0500 GMT

5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany) - Not before 0830 GMT

