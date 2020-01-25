The Austrian, twice a French Open finalist, has never progressed beyond the quarter-final stage at any other Slam, but produced an accomplished performance against world number 34 Fritz.

Early breaks in sets one and two provided the basis for what would turn out to be a comfortable win for the world number five, even if the third set went to the American after a tie-break.

Video - Thiem ousts Fritz in four sets after third-set wobble 03:00

And the Austrian secured his spot in the last 16 when Fritz double faulted while serving to stay in the match.

It was, in fact, a far more straight forward affair than Thiem’s five-set second-round clash with home hope Alex Bolt, and next up for 26-year-old Thiem is Gael Monfils, who beat Ernests Gulbis 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3.

A trip to the fourth round matches his best-ever showing at the Australian Open, having reached that stage in 2018 and 2019.