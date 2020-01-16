Australian Open will go ahead, says tournament director

Dalila Jakupovic said she was "really scared…angry and sad” after she retired from her Australian Open qualifying match following a coughing fit while Liam Broady complained he was left "gasping for breath" during his first-round qualifying match against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka on Tuesday.

Matches have gone ahead despite officials in Melbourne issuing warnings for local residents to take extra precautions as the bushfires continue to burn.

Asked about the situation after Thursday’s draw, Tiley said: “There is a lot of speculation about the Australian Open not happening or starting later. The Australian Open is happening.”

Tiley also said he "understands" the anger that has been expressed, but insists player safety is the top priority.

“We’ve said all along, and I’ll repeat it again, their safety, their well-being, their health, is of priority to us, as it is with our staff and our fans.

“We’ve done the best we can in communicating with the tours. One thing I can say is this is about trusting the medical advice and the scientific advice.

“We care deeply about the players. I met with Dalila the same day, we’re going to have a follow-up catch-up tomorrow and just reiterate if there’s anything we can do and making sure she’s seeing the medical team and making sure she’s being taken care of.

Video - Dalila Jakupovic had to be helped off court when she retired from her qualifying match 03:24

“Absolutely we understand the anger. A lot of it comes in the confusion and the complexity of understanding what goes on. We’ve invited the players to come in at any time and have a conversation.”

Qualifying was delayed by an hour on Tuesday as air quality level - which is being regularly tested - was rated as "very unhealthy".

If play is suspended during the tournament, which starts on Monday, then there is the option to play under the roofs on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena.

"We do have three indoor arenas in which we can compete. It may look differently but the tournament will happen," said Tiley.

"We are speculating if that would happen but if we had to work it out we would."