Getty Images
AO Women’s singles round-up: Wozniacki, Serena, Osaka all through
Caroline Wozniacki started off her final grand slam appearance with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kristie Ahn.
Seven-times Australian Open champion Serena Williams looked in ominous form as she opened her 19th campaign at Melbourne Park with a 6-0 6-3 trouncing of Anastasia Potapova.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka produced a 6-2 6-4 victory over Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova.
Cori Gauff defeated Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to progress to the second round of the Australian Open for the first time.
14th seed Sofia Kenin overcame qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4. There was quite the clash on Court 3 as American qualifier Ann Li beat Australian wild card Lizette Cabrera 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (12-10).
German Julia Georges beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1, 6-2. Barbora Krejcikova beat Kaia Kanepi 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 13th seed Petra Martic saw off Christina McHale 6-3, 6-0.
On Court 11 Saisai Zheng produced a straight sets 6-3, 6-2 win against Anna Kalinskaya while South Korean wildcard Na Lae Han slipped to a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Tamara Zidansek.
Lin Zhu beat her Swiss opponent Viktorija Golubic 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-5). The 25th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Jil Teichmann 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Paula Badosa swept aside qualifier Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-0 and Sorana Cirstea defeated 32nd seed Barbora Strycova 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).