Getty Images
Decider: Djokovic regroups to send Australian Open final to fifth set – Follow LIVE
Novak Djokovic has won the fourth set to send his Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem to a fifth and deciding set.
Djokovic took a one-set lead and looked set to add an eighth Australian Open crown to his collection.
However, Thiem battled back taking the second and third sets to move within a set of a first Grand Slam title, with the second set was notable for Djokovic raging at the umpire after he was given two time violations on his serve.
Yet the Serbian player secured a crucial break in game nine of the fourth set before serving it out to love to send the final to a decider.