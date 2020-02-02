Decider: Djokovic regroups to send Australian Open final to fifth set – Follow LIVE

Follow the final LIVE here

Djokovic took a one-set lead and looked set to add an eighth Australian Open crown to his collection.

However, Thiem battled back taking the second and third sets to move within a set of a first Grand Slam title, with the second set was notable for Djokovic raging at the umpire after he was given two time violations on his serve.

Video - ‘You made yourself famous, well done’ – Djokovic rages at umpire during Australian Open final 01:22

Yet the Serbian player secured a crucial break in game nine of the fourth set before serving it out to love to send the final to a decider.