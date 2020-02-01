'Everything's fine - I won!' New Australian Open champion Kenin phones home

"I called her right after the match just to tell her that everything's fine, I won, she can just relax now," she told a press conference.

"She's been really stressed at home, very superstitious. Yeah, she's just really happy. I told her I'm not going to be able to talk to you for hours, but at least you know that I won. I'm coming home, you can give me the biggest hug of your life.

"My mom cannot watch me. Even [when] she knows the results that I won, she still won't watch. I can see she's still nervous. She doesn't like watching. It's fine."

Kenin herself has massive levels of self-confidence - and her faith in herself has paid dividends.

"I knew I needed to establish myself to get to where I am," she said. "All the confidence has come with all the matches that I've had, the success I've had in 2019. WTA Most Improved Player of the Year, so... FYI. Yeah, I've always had that.

"Match play has really helped me. All the confidence that I'm getting is because of that. I see that things are happening for me. Everything is just falling into place."

She did not look particularly nervous playing on Rod Laver Arena despite it being her first Grand Slam final - and she added that she feels like she thrives on big occasions.

"I've played on big stadiums," she said. "I feel like that helped me to get to where I am right now. I love the big stages. That's where I'm playing. I'm playing to play on that great stage, have this amazing atmosphere.

"It was such an exciting atmosphere. Everyone was just cheering. It's just such an honour. They make it so much fun for me to play."

And after a good night's rest, the 21-year-old will be ready for a day of shopping - and already knows the pieces of statement jewellery she wants to buy with her winnings.

"I got my eye on a few things," she said. "I'm super excited."