'I was nervous!' New Australian Open doubles champion Salisbury admits to pre-match butterflies

Great Britain's Joe Salisbury picked up a maiden Grand Slam title in his first ever Grand Slam final at Melbourne on Sunday - so perhaps it was no wonder that he admitted to a few pre-match nerves.

"Yeah, I was nervous," he admitted in his post-match press conference. "I feel like it's almost been worse since we've had the two days off in between [the semi-final and final], quite a long build-up to the final, a long time to think about it, all the possibilities, how I'm going to feel, et cetera. Yeah, I've been quite nervous the last couple days.

" But then actually today the closer it got to the match, I almost felt more calm. Once we got on court, I didn't really feel that nervous. "

"Almost felt like that once we get on court, that's when we sort of feel more comfortable. We knew we'd just go out there, do our thing. We were going to do our best. We were ready to go. Whatever happened happened.

"So, yeah, I wasn't expecting to sort of play as well as we did, especially how I was feeling leading up to it."

Salisbury reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon with Denmark's Frederik Nielsen in 2018, losing to 13th seeds Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus, 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and he said that he felt that achievement was a turning point in his career.

"That was only my second-ever Grand Slam, playing that," he said. "Before that, I was thinking, yeah, I could be a good doubles player, [but] wasn't really sure how high I could get, how well I could do. I think once I did that at Wimbledon, then I kind of realised the level that I could play - yeah, it was possible to win a Grand Slam."

Since then has put in a solid 18 months of work, pairing with Ram at the beginning of 2019, and the American has plenty of good words for him.

"He doesn't show it outwardly, but he's incredibly competitive, especially on the tennis court," said Ram of his partner. "I think just his ability to rise to the occasion is pretty special. Obviously he's an incredible athlete, too."

Salisbury went to college in the USA so that he could further his sporting career; he had not been one of the leading British youngsters, and he was keen to point out that his trophy win showed that there were lots of possible routes to success.

"I guess it shows even if you're not one of the top juniors winning all the junior Grand Slams or breaking through when you're 19, 20, that you can still have a very good career," he said.

"Obviously it's still early days for me. Yeah, I think it should give a lot of belief to other players that if you keep working at it and you have the right support. I mean, we've had an amazing team around us, amazing coaches to work with; yeah, we've worked really hard - but...yeah, you can do it."

Salisbury will rise to the doubles ranking of world number four on Monday - but he and Ram have set their sights even higher.

"We set some goals at the end of last year," he revealed. "One of them for this year as a team was to win a Grand Slam, the other one was to finish the year as the number one pair.

"That's the goal for this year."