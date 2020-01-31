They will face Croatia's Nikola Mektic and the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova, the fifth seeds, in Saturday’s final.

Murray and Mattek-Sands – winners of two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles at the US Open – overcame wildcards Sharma and Smith in one hour and 25 minutes, hitting 21 winners to their opponents’ 14.

Video - Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final 02:57

The 33-year-old also has men’s doubles wins at Wimbledon and the US to his name.