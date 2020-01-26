"If it is Nick Kyrgios [that you'll play in the quarter-final], a lot of history between you two, do you like Nick? Do you get on with him?"

"If I what?"

"Do you like Nick Kyrgios? Do you get on with him?"

"I don't know. I don't know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion."

It was a diplomatic joust at an answer from Rafael Nadal in a post-match press conference at the Australian Open. He has had plenty to do with Nick Kyrgios in recent months.

Video - Can Kyrgios get better of Nadal? Corretja and Croft discuss... 03:38

The feud

Their head-to-head record is reasonably even. Nadal has four wins to Kyrgios' three, stretching back almost six years. As a 19-year-old, Kyrgios won their first-ever meeting - a Grand Slam match, in the Wimbledon Round of 16, coming through 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3.

A teenage Nick Kyrgios shakes hands with Rafael Nadal after their match at Wimbledon in 2014Getty Images

They have never played at any other Major - but Kyrgios has won two of their three previous encounters on hard courts.

But those statistics tell only a little of the story.

Nadal will not have forgotten last February's encounter in Acapulco, when Kyrgios beat him 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6) with the help of an underarm serve. The Spaniard accused him of disrespect afterwards.

Nick Kyrgios makes his feelings known in Acapulco, February 2019Getty Images

In return, Kyrgios described him in a podcast interview as "super salty".

Nor will Nadal have forgotten their Wimbledon match last year - where he was triumphant in a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) epic, but the Australian fired a forehand at his body. (It is worth noting that Kyrgios has posted this clip to his social media pages months after the actual event; a little reminder, perhaps, either to himself or Nadal of the incident.)

Nadal won the match, and Kyrgios was unapologetic for his physical tactics afterwards.

"Why would I apologise? I won the point," he told reporters. "I don't care. Why would I apologise? I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I'm not going to apologise to him at all."

Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2019Getty Images

The current state of play

Nadal edged closer to revealing his actual feelings when he elaborated a little.

" It's clear, of course, that when he does stuff that in my opinion is not good, I don't like. When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour bigger, not smaller. So the players who make the tour bigger are important for the tour. When he's ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, [he] is one of these guys. When he's doing the other stuff, of course I don't like. "

Nadal gave no further information about what the "other stuff" might be. He could have meant the emotional or angry behaviour on court, but could equally have meant the less-than-subtle digs Kyrgios keeps making about him.

There was the complaint about the length of time Nadal takes to serve...

...and just a few days ago, there was the mid-match imitation of Nadal's mannerisms.

Video - Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs! 00:16

Kyrgios was rather more blunt when asked about his real feelings towards Nadal.

"I don't really know Rafa. I've never, like, hung out with him or anything like that. So I don't really know how he is. I don't really dislike him. I never said... I mean, I don't know him at all. Hell of a tennis player. Don't know him as a person. I'm sure he's okay.

"At the end of the day, we're two different tennis players. We go about it completely different. After Wimbledon, I lost, I got beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eye, and said, 'Too good'."

So far, so fair enough. But then his next phrases perhaps gave him away a little.

"Regardless, if we don't like each other or whatever, I think there's a layer of respect. He's one of the greatest of all time. I also read that he thinks I'm good for the sport. There's a layer of respect that we both have for each other. Doesn't necessarily mean we like each other, but... we're going to go out there and give contrasting styles and personalities."

Video - Tweeners, tantrums and taunts - Kyrgios' most electrifying moments 03:07

The quarter-final

Kyrgios and Nadal may not know each other well, but it's evident that neither likes what little they do know - even if they do respect the other's tennis. Both can be short-tempered; Kyrgios in particular is likely to lose his rag at perceived injustice. Whoever sits in the chair for Monday's match will certainly have a task on their hands to keep it all in check.

Equally, though, they are likely to see something entirely enthralling. Kyrgios is right when he says they have contrasting styles; they might not be complementary in terms of putting on a slick spectacle, but whatever is on show will be worth watching - for any number of reasons.