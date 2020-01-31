Seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander, speaking in the Eurosport studio on Game, Schett and Mats, said that he was impressed with fifth seed's patience, adding that Thiem, who has lost the last two French Open finals to Rafael Nadal, had become a more complete player.

“I was really impressed by Dominic Thiem’s patience at times, coming forward and mixing it up with variety,” began Wilander.

" I mean he really is the complete tennis player – a little bit a la Roger Federer in his tactics. "

Thiem recovered from a sluggish first set – where he was broken three times – to dominate the big moments of the match under the roof of the Rod Laver Arena, and Wilander a three-time winner of the Australian Open, also praised Thiem's guts.

“I think Dominic Thiem wins this match because he is a little gutsier from the baseline, and he plays a little more aggressively,” said Wilander.

The 22-year-old Zverev was appearing in a first Grand Slam semi-final and Wilander saw cause for optimism moving forward.

“I think we can stop talking about Zverev as not serving well,” said Wilander of Zverev, who served woefully at the ATP Cup in the build up to the year’s first Grand Slam.

“He is serving great, and he needs to be serving great to have a chance to beat these guys. But I also think he is getting better and better from the baseline.”

